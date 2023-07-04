Kazakhstan initiates adopting SCO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2024-2029

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has initiated adopting the SCO’s Anti-Drug Strategy for 2024-2029 and the Action Program on its implementation. All these measures will help promote sustainability and ensure security in the SCO space. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the online meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council on Tuesday, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

As the Kazakh Leader noted, prevention of the geopolitical ‘fault’ between the East and West must become the main task at the current stage. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization can and must offer its vision of a sustainable world to the global community. Therefore, as part of its chairmanship in the Organization, Kazakhstan sets an initiative «On Global Unity for Fair World and Accord.» This comprehensive document includes confidence-building measures of maintaining stability and security. I am confident that joint promotion of this initiative meets our common interests,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his words, the fight against three evils – transnational organized crime, illegal drug trafficking and cybersecurity – will be in focus of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship.

«We need to focus on updating the SCO Program of Cooperation in Countering Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism for 2025-2027. Kazakhstan proposes also to adopt the SCO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2024-2029 and the Action Program on its implementation. All these measures will help promote sustainability and systemwide strengthening of security in the SCO space,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«Special attention should be given to overcoming the crisis in Afghanistan. It is important to continue assisting this country under the aegis and coordination of the UN. For this reason, we again propose to consider our initiative on establishment of the UN Regional SDG Centre in Almaty for the promotion of sustainable development of the Central Asia and Afghanistan. I reckon on your support of this essential structure,» he noted and thanked the SCO member states for the support in the launch of the transformation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia into a full-fledged international organization.