EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:38, 14 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan initiates to hold Dialogue on Security and Cooperation in CA in 2024

    None
    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    Amid rapidly changing world order, the improvement of the existing mechanisms of interaction of our countries in security issues gains a huge importance. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the V Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State thanked his colleagues for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives on the launch of regular consultations in this sphere.

    «We propose to hold the Dialogue on Security and Cooperation in Central Asia in Kazakhstan in 2024 at the level of secretaries of security councils, to develop certain preventive measures,» he said.


    Tags:
    Central Asia Tajikistan Security President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    Today, 10:00
    Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s visit to Germany, oil supplies, new flights to India
    Today, 09:16
    Rain to douse most of Kazakhstan Sept 30
    Today, 08:00
    September 30. Today's Birthdays
    More news in our Telegram channel!