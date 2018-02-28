Kazakhstan insurance ombudsman expands authority

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Bank Daniyar Akishev presented at Majilis a draft law on improvement of the country's insurance system which provides for expansion of the activity of insurance ombudsman.

"Expansion of the activity of the insurance ombudsman aims at development of the institute of pre-trial settlement. Today the institute of pre-trial dispute regulation is represented by insurance ombudsman who currently deals with insurance of automobile owners' responsibility only. We can extend his authority to other spheres of insurance," Daniyar Akishev said.

As explained, an insurance company client now can address insurance ombudsman for defense if he or she is not content with the payment amount with any kind of insurance.

"Both physical persons and small enterprises claims will be processed. The amount is limited to 10 thousand MCI or KZT 24 million. This limit is set based on the international experience," Daniyar Akishev added.