    20:52, 22 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan intends to attract large foreign investors in geological survey

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan plans to develop a marketing strategy to attract large foreign investors in geological exploration, head of the department Magzum Mirzagaliyev tweeted.

    According to the Minister, today the total recoverable hydrocarbon resources of Kazakhstan are estimated at 76.4 billion tons of oil equivalent. There are 15 sedimentary basins which potential needs to be explored.

    M. Mirzagaliyev said that the ministry and IHS Markit, the leader in independent analytics and the development of effective strategies, are discussing the development of a marketing strategy and organizing road shows to attract large foreign investors in the country's geological exploration.


