Kazakhstan intends to become world's fourth largest lentils exporter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kairat Aituganov, demand for Kazakh oilseeds and legumes in Europe is growing.

"The traditional markets for Kazakh grain are Central Asia and Afghanistan. And it should be noted that this year the sales markets are the same, but we are entering new markets with crops that were not exported before. In the spring we were discussing lentils, chickpeas, peas, and today these legumes are in high demand in the market," he said.

According to the First Deputy Minister, oilseeds are also in great demand.

"The same with oilseeds, for which traditional market is Europe. It should be noted that the demand for oilseeds and legumes and Kazakhstan exports is growing. For cultures such as lentils, we have good indicators this year. In terms of volume, if last year we were number sixth exporters of lentils, this year we plan to occupy 4-5 place in the world," Kairat Aytuganov added.