Kazakhstan intends to export meat to Israel

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan intends to develop cooperation with Israel in medicine, agriculture and security, Kazinform correspondent reports from Israeli-Kazakh Business Forum in Almaty.

Almas Madiyev, Head of Almaty Entrepreneurship and Industrial Innovation Development Department noted that the turnover of commodities between the city of Almaty and State of Israel equaled to $14MM in 2016. He says that Almaty authorities intend to strengthen cooperation with Israel.

In such a way, the city authorities expect attraction of Israeli investors to innovation and food-manufacturing industry as the top priorities.

"270 enterprises with participation of Israeli capital have been registered in Almaty. They focus on construction, oil and gas, metallurgy, mining, manufacture, cabling, pharmaceuticals industry and trade. It's very little. It is necessary to intensify efforts here. We also aim at developing other areas including trade and services. Today, Almaty consumes food commodities for nearly $3bn, and KZT1bn of which is imported. Examples of import are cheeses, meat, 40pct of sausage products, a lot needs to be done here", Almas Madiyev noted.

In return, Israeli Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Michael Brodsky underlines that Israel is proud of its agriculture, medicine and security being the industries of high priority at any period of time.

"Today, we are considering some extra areas such as administration of medical institutions in Kazakhstan and the field of medicine. We have several medical companies that have come to analyze these opportunities. Israel is strong in surgery, cardiac surgery, afterburn treatment, orthopedics and treatment of cancer. They are at high level", Brodsky said.

He noted that meat export is under consideration now.

"Israel is an open and competitive country. This matter has been explored, and Kazakhstan can export meat, grain and other products to Israel. Now, businessmen are to come to an agreement because this market is not controlled in Israel, i.e. it's a free market. For businessmen it will be a profitable market if Kazakhstan offers a competitive price and settles the logistics. Also, we have been cooperating with farmers for a long time. For long Israel has developed modern agriculture, drop irrigation technology and greenhouse construction. We hope for the opportunity of active work", the ambassador concluded.