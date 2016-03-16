Kazakhstan intends to join the Hague Conference on private international law

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today at the meeting of the Council on General Affairs and Policy of the Hague Conference on Private International Law, an official procedure of transmission of a letter of intent to the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands was carried out.

The document was handed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mainura Murzamadiyeva.



In accordance with the procedures the Netherlands Government will present Kazakhstan's proposal on its accession to the Hague Conference.

Kazakhstan's membership in the Hague Conference will allow to participate in the procedure of unification of private international law rules within the framework of the international organization, contribute to the further development of the legal system of Kazakhstan taking into account international standards, and better protect the rights and interests of Kazakhstani citizens abroad. Kazakhstan's participation in the international organization will provide an opportunity to deepen the further integration of our country into the international community and accelerate the introduction of modern standards in the field of law.



Council on General Affairs and Policy of the Hague Conference is the highest governing body of the organization. This year's session is being held from 15 to 17 March. The conference is attended by delegations from 84 countries and 34 international organizations such as ASEAN, UNCITRAL, UNIDROIT, Interpol, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the WTO, International Association of Judges (IAJ), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and the European Union (EU).



Kazakhstan is participating in the session Council as the observer state. The Kazakh delegation includes M.Balken - judge of the Supreme Court, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands M.Murzamadiyeva, department officers of the ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs.



During the session Kazakhstan's delegation held meetings with the Secretary General of the Hague Conference Christophe Bernasconi, First Secretary of the Conference Marta Pertegas, Alsemo Reyes (representative of the Asia-Pacific Office of the Conference), John Thomas (attaché at Hague Conference on Private International Law).



According to the press service of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the meeting discussed the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps", the results of the judicial and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, the role of Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) in increasing investment and legal attractiveness of the country.