EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:41, 20 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan intends to sign international protocol on death penalty abolition

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to begin the procedure of Kazakhstan’s accession to the international protocol on death penalty abolition, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to begin the procedure of accession to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aiming at the abolition of the death penalty at the second session of the National Public Confidence Council in the Kazakh capital on Friday.

    The Optional Protocol commits its members to the abolition of the death penalty.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!