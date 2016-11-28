Kazakhstan interested cooperate with New Zealand in agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is interested in cooperation with New Zealand in the agro-industrial sector, today State Secretary of the RoK Gulshara Abdykalikova stated during the ceremony of delivery of the letters credential by ambassadors of foreign states in Akorda, Kazinform tells.

"Kazakhstan is very keen on cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, particularly transfer of innovative technologies and implementation of joint projects in advanced processing of agricultural products in the territory of the RoK", Gulshara Abdykalikova said.

In turn the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of New Zealand and Kazakhstan Ian Alexander Hil expressed readiness of his country to develop cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"New Zealand is ready to share the experience in the sphere of livestock production as we have highly developed production of dairy products and meat. Also we hope for close cooperation in the field of education, I hope that more Kazakhstan students will choose our best universities", - the diplomat added.