EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 15 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan interested in attracting investments from Qatar, President

    None
    None
    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the V Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the capital of Tajikistan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan highly appreciates cooperation and pledges to further strengthen bilateral ties with Qatar.

    "We have wide opportunities for deepening trade and economic cooperation between our countries. We are interested in expanding cooperation between our nations, as well as building new mechanisms for attracting investments from Qatar," Tokayev said during the meeting.

    In his turn, the Emir of Qatar congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of Kazakhstan expressing confidence in further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

    Following the talks the sides agreed to widen trade and economic partnership. The Kazakh President wished the Emir of Qatar successful holding of the FIFA World Cup.
    null

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!