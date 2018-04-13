Kazakhstan interested in Belarusian experience of cybercrime investigations

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is interested in the Belarusian experience of investigating crimes in the field of high technologies, BelTA learned from Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister Rashid Zhakupov, who took part in the international conference on improving investigative activities in the digital age in Minsk on 12 April.

The official said: "We are part of the Eurasian Economic Union, this is why experience of Belarusian colleagues will, without a doubt, be useful for us. We will be pleased to hear opinions of other participants of the international conference, too. We will share Kazakh accomplishments in this area."



The vigorous advance of information technologies has brought about new forms of crimes in many countries among other things. Information systems and the Internet are used to commit a considerable number of crimes. The law enforcement system of any country should become adapted to these conditions and take the relevant countermeasures. At the same time it is necessary to use information technologies to optimize the operation of law enforcement agencies.

Rashid Zhakupov added: "The organization of such conferences is very useful for any law enforcement system. The acquired experience will allow improving the work of the law enforcement system in fighting crime in addition to securing the proper reign of law in our countries."



An international science and practice conference on improving investigative activities in the digital age is taking place in Minsk on 12-13 April.

Participants of the conference are busy discussing the use of information, communication and other technologies for pretrial criminal proceedings. Foreign experience, prospects of introducing components of digital criminal cases, and the organization of cybercrime investigations are also on the agenda. The investigation of crimes involving cryptocurrencies is in the center of attention, too.



A collection of papers written by representatives of the scientific community and specialists of law enforcement agencies and other agencies of Belarus, Russia, Armenia, and Kazakhstan was published in the run-up to the conference. The conference has been organized by Belarus' Investigative Committee in association with the legal information database distribution company OOO YurSpektr, Kazinform refers to BelTA.