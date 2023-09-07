Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Albania Bajram Begaj held talks in the restricted attendance, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State thanked his counterpart for accepting an invitation and visiting the capital of Kazakhstan. «It is the first ever visit of the President of Albania to Kazakhstan which is of great importance for the development of mutual cooperation. Kazakhstan is interested in establishing closer relations between Kazakhstan and Albania,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As stated there, the countries will mark soon the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

In his turn, the President of Albania expressed appreciation for the invitation to pay a visit to Astana and the warm welcome.