Kazakhstan interested in cooperation with Ukraine in sphere of industrial-innovation development - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is interested in cooperation with Ukraine in the sphere of industrial and innovation development, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the Kazakh-Ukrainian business forum in Astana.

"The program on industrial-innovation development is implemented in Kazakhstan at a good pace. 770 new enterprises have been opened in five years, 75 thousand new jobs have been created in the same period. The second five-year phase of the program began in 2015. The program will be now focused on six priority sectors of the processing industry, such as metallurgy, chemical industry, petrochemical sector, machine-building sphere, construction materials and food industry. Ukraine has had it for a long time already. Kazakhstan plans to exchange experience and innovations in these spheres," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan also noted that Kazakhstan had all the necessary conditions for investors to develop the country's industrial sector.

"Investors will have the unique conditions in Kazakhstan. For example, they will have just 20% corporate tax and 10% income tax in Kazakhstan. Administrative barriers will be removed for those who come to invest in Kazakhstan. Transparency of the state administration and taxation, stability of the relations between investors and the state altogether positions our country as a reliable and long-term partner for businessmen from everywhere," N. Nazarbayev stressed.