Kazakhstan interested in diversifying mutual trade with EU - PM Smailov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Vice-President of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations Maroš Šefčovič discussed the issues of strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in trade, investment, energy, transport, and logistics, Kazinform cites the press service of the head of the Kazakh government.

During the meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov stressed that Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening investment partnerships and diversification of mutual trade with the European Union, with cooperation in the field of critical raw materials becoming increasingly important.

The Kazakh PM mentioned last year a memorandum of cooperation in the field was signed with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the COP-27 conference. An exchange of roadmaps for the implementation of the memorandum with Valdis Dombrovskis, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission took place a few weeks ago in Almaty.

«The document provides for practical measures to strengthen our partnership in the real sectors of the economy, with the implementation of green technologies as its key element. It will certainly give an additional impetus to the realization of our common goals in the sphere,» said the Kazakh PM.

For his part, Maroš Šefčovič noted the readiness of the European Union to continue practical retaliation of all the agreements previously reached

«My visit to the country confirms that the European Union regards Kazakhstan as a very important strategic partner. We welcome the increase in our mutual trade turnover and are proud to be one of the major investors in your country,» he said.