Kazakhstan interested in exporting locally made vehicles to Afghanistan

Kazakhstan delegation officially visited Afghanistan during the Kazakh-Afghan business forum and thematic exhibition in Kabul. There are 35 domestic companies that presented products and services, reports Kazinform News Agency with reference to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh delegation included representatives of Qarmet Company, Doscar Group dealership center (Kia, Chevrolet brands), Kentau transformer plant, Kaspy Group (metal structures manufacturing, agricultural machinery production), manufacturers of laboratory tests, medicines, oil and fat products, confectionery, textiles and other goods.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin participated in the opening of the business forum. He offered to increase the annual number of grants for Afghan citizens to study in higher education institutions of Kazakhstan from 30 to 60 under the collaboration between the two countries. Moreover, thirty Afghan children have been invited to spend 10 vacation days in summer camps of our country.

Serik Zhumangarin in Kabul Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government

“We propose to consider cooperation in the chemical industry and mining and metallurgical complex, on the implementation of joint projects in Afghanistan in the field of geological exploration, mining and processing of solid minerals, as well as in the field of IT technologies. The Kazakh side is interested in the supply of cars of domestic production with the subsequent localization of dealerships for their service in Afghanistan,” said Serik Zhumangarin.

Kazakh agricultural products are highly demanded among Afghan businessmen. The business forum resulted in concluding agreements on the supply of sunflower oil, cereal products and flour for more than $12 million. It is also planned to sign the first contract with Kazakh suppliers for the supply of motor oil.