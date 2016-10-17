Kazakhstan interested in joint agricultural projects with Hungary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th session of the Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation was held in Astana on Monday.

In his opening remarks Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev underscored that nearly 50 joint Kazakh-Hungarian enterprises operate in Kazakhstan and the sides want to increase that number.



"One of the brightest examples of successful bilateral cooperation is the Kazakh-Hungarian investment fund of direct investment established to finance investment projects in the agro-industrial complex. This is indeed an important event in the sphere of agriculture for both countries," Minister Bishimbayev said.







He expressed hope that at the next meeting the sides will sum up the first positive results of the fund's work.



"Kazakhstan is interested in the implementation of the projects in the sphere of agricultural processing. We are ready to export grain and environmentally friendly meat [to Hungary]," Minister Bishimbayev added.



In conclusion he expressed confidence that Kazakhstan and Hungary will successfully implement all the agreements boosting bilateral commercial and economic cooperation.



Hungarian Minister of National Economy Mihály Varga, in turn, reiterated his country's readiness for a broader and closer cooperation with Kazakhstan.



"Kazakhstan is considered as a strategically important partner of Hungary in Central Asia. We see Kazakhstan as a bridge between Europe and Asia," he added.



During the session participants signed the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of National Economy of Hungary in the sphere of employment and the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan and the Hungarian State Treasury.



