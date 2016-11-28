Kazakhstan interested in partnership with New Zealand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is interested in agro-industrial partnership with New Zealand. This was stated by Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova during the ceremony of receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors in Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan is interested in partnership in agro-industrial sphere. In particular, in transferring innovative technologies and in implementation of joint projects of deep processing of agricultural products in Kazakhstan ", said the Secretary of State.

In turn, non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of New Zealand to Kazakhstan Ian Alexander Hill expressed his country's readiness to develop partnership with Kazakhstan.

"New Zealand is ready to share its experience in livestock farming, as we have a very well developed production of dairy products and meat. We also look forward to a close cooperation in education. I hope that more students from Kazakhstan will choose our best universities" added the Diplomat.