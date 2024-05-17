Kazakhstan interested in sustainable development, latest financial instruments, Senate Speaker

Kazakhstan is interested in sustainable development, the latest financial tools, and promoting principles of achieving ecological and social goals, Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said.

Addressing the parliamentary meeting on monitoring the development of national tasks and goals for Kazakhstan’s sustainable development Ashimbayev said, that the global sustainable development agenda development depends not only on the corresponding state policy but also on the participation of all parties, including businesses. Today’s meeting of the parliamentary commission is devoted to issues concerning the contributions of the business sector to achieving SDGs. The adopted ESG principles mean corporate strategy focuses on environment, social, and governance. Notably, these principles correspond to the SDGs. The ESG principles contribute to building a steady business, raising its competitiveness, and praising long-term values.

He said investors and consumers often prefer companies with ecological awareness, which are thoughtful of their workers and society, and abiding high standards of corporate governance.

All these issues are of immediate interest to Kazakhstan. The Kazakh President prioritized attracting investments, especially green funds to the country’s economy and highlighting observance of the ESG principles. Therefore, Kazakhstan is interested in promoting corresponding sustainable development principles, adopting the latest financial instruments, and achieving ecological and social goals, he concluded.