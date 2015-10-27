Kazakhstan interested in uranium deliveries to Japan - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is interested to deliver its uranium to Japan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated at the Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum in Astana on Tuesday.

"Nuclear power industry remains an important avenue of our cooperation. We are interested in deliveries of our uranium to the world market, including Japan," President Nazarbayev said. Speaking of the business forum, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed over 10 business contracts will be signed by Kazakhstani and Japanese companies at the event. "We hope these contracts will give a new impulse to the bilateral cooperation and contribute to the diversification of our economy. Despite instability and unpredictability of the global economy, we are ready to search for new ways of development," the Kazakh leader added.