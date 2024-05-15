EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:47, 15 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Interpol discuss common interest in multilateral platforms

    Kazakhstan, Interpol discuss common interest in multilateral platforms
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    At the United Nations Office in Vienna, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    The sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for interaction in various multilateral platforms, including the upcoming International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS-2024) in Vienna on May 20-24.

    The head of Interpol expressed interest in participating in ICONS-2024, co-chaired by Kazakhstan and Australia. Ambassador Tileuberdi acknowledged the role and potential of Interpol in combating illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, as well as in international efforts to prevent sensitive materials and new technologies from falling into the hands of non-state actors.

    The parties also agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas such as combating corruption, asset recovery, counter-terrorism, and combating trafficking in persons, arms, drugs, and other forms of international crime.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!