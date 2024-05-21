Kazakhstan introduces ban on export of networking devices with command center abroad

The Head of State inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan introducing changes and additions to some legislative acts regarding communication, digitalization, improvement of investment climate and eliminating unnecessary legal regulations, Akorda reports.

The Law aims at improving mechanisms for installation of communication lines, emergency notification of citizens on emergency threats, introduction of a state of emergency, installation of navigation seals to monitor movement of goods within the EAEU on all modes of transport.

The document also bans export of devices ensuring the functioning of means of communication with the command center located abroad.

The law introduces an anti-fraud mechanism, providing for measures against internet frauds and the use of financial organizations for unlawful purposes.

The document also regulates the operation of the healthcare integration platform, developed to automate the activity of the Healthcare Ministry, including for interaction with healthcare organizations.

The ministry of digital development, innovations and aerospace industry was given the competence to impose additional obligations of communications operators in terms of setting preferential rates for people with disabilities.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.