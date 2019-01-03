EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:17, 03 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan introduces e-visa for foreigners from Jan 1, 2019

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Republic of Kazakhstan is introducing a procedure for obtaining a single entry visa for foreigners in electronic format from January 1, 2019, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    An electronic visa (business, tourist and medical treatment) is issued based on a valid invitation from the Kazakh side, considered by the migration service units of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the established procedure.

    Foreigners can enter/exit the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan using a valid electronic visa only through the checkpoints of international airports of Astana and Almaty.

    Tourist electronic visas are issued to citizens of 117 states, business and medical treatment visas - 23 states (the list of countries is attached).
    The electronic visa is valid only for the recipient of the visa and does not apply to accompanying persons.

    Paid consular fees are not refundable.

    Passport provided by the recipient of a visa should meet the following criteria:

    1) should not cause doubts in authenticity and belonging to its owner, have marks of extension, reservations, notes, erasures and corrections, torn or unsewn pages;
    2) should have at least 2 blank pages;
    3) should expire no earlier than 3 months from the expiry date of the requested visa.

    The Kazakh inviting side informs the migration authorities about arrived foreigners within three working days (this service is available online at the Visa and Migration Portal).

    Step-by-step e-visa issuance algorithm

    - in order to obtain an electronic visa, you should register on the website of the Visa and Migration Portal (www.vmp.gov.kz);
    - after registration, learn about the requirements for obtaining an electronic visa;
    - enter the invitation number (sent by the inviting side in the Republic of Kazakhstan) and fill in the visa application form;
    - pay the consular fee;
    - print an electronic visa (the visa is formed in the personal cabinet as well as sent to the email address you provided when filling in the registration form);
    - present a printed electronic visa when passing through passport control at international airports in Astana and Almaty.

    List of countries citizens of which may be issued an electronic single entry tourist visa to the Republic of Kazakhstan
    1. Algeria
    2. Andorra
    3. Angola
    4. Antigua and Barbuda
    5. Aruba
    6. Bahamas
    7. Bahrain
    8. Bangladesh
    9. Barbados
    10. Belize
    11. Benin
    12. Bhutan
    13. Bolivia
    14. Botswana
    15. Brunei Darussalam
    16. Burkina Faso - Upper Volta
    17. Burundi
    18. Cambodia
    19. Cameroon
    20. Central African Republic
    21. Chad
    22. China
    23. Colombia
    24. Comoros
    25. Congo (Republic)
    26. Costa Rica
    27. Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
    28. Cuba
    29. Democratic People's Republic of Korea
    30. Djibouti
    31. Dominica
    32. Dominican Republic
    33. El Salvador
    34. Eritrea
    35. Ethiopia
    36. Faroe Islands
    37. Fiji
    38. Gabon
    39. Gambia
    40. Ghana
    41. Grenada
    42. Guatemala
    43. Guinea
    44. Guinea-Bissau
    45. Guyana
    46. Haiti
    47. Honduras
    48. India
    49. Indonesia
    50. Jamaica
    51. Kenya
    52. Kiribati
    53. Kuwait
    54. Laos
    55. Lebanon
    56. Lesotho
    57. Liberia
    58. Liechtenstein
    59. Macao
    60. Macedonia
    61. Madagascar
    62. Malawi
    63. Maldives
    64. Mali
    65. Marshall Islands
    66. Mauritania
    67. Mauritius
    68. Micronesia
    69. Montenegro
    70. Morocco
    71. Mozambique
    72. Myanmar (Burma)
    73. Namibia
    74. Nauru
    75. Nepal
    76. Nicaragua
    77. Niger
    78. Nigeria
    79. Oman
    80. Palau
    81. Panama
    82. Papua New Guinea
    83. Paraguay
    84. Peru
    85. Philippines
    86. Qatar
    87. Rwanda
    88. Saint Kitts and Nevis
    89. Saint Lucia
    90. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
    91. Samoa
    92. San Marino
    93. Sao Tome and Principe
    94. Saudi Arabia
    95. Senegal
    96. Swaziland
    97. Seychelles
    98. Sierra Leone
    99. South Africa
    100. Sri Lanka
    101. Suriname
    102. Tanzania
    103. Thailand
    104. Togo
    105. Tonga
    106. Trinidad and Tobago
    107. Tunisia
    108. Turkmenistan
    109. Tuvalu
    110. Uganda
    111. Uruguay
    112. Vanuatu
    113. Vatican
    114. Venezuela
    115. Viet Nam
    116. Zambia
    117. Zimbabwe

    List of countries citizens of which may be issued an electronic single entry business and medical treatment visa to the Republic of Kazakhstan
    1. Bahamas
    2. Bermuda
    3. Burundi
    4. Honduras
    5. Greenland
    6. Indonesia
    7. Qatar
    8. Kuwait
    9. Laos
    10. Macao
    11. Morocco
    12. Vatican
    13. Virgin Islands
    14. Vietnam
    15. Haiti
    16. Cambodia
    17. Cuba
    18. Macedonia
    19. Nicaragua
    20. Oman
    21. Serbia
    22. South Africa
    23. Montenegro

