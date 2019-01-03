Kazakhstan introduces e-visa for foreigners from Jan 1, 2019
An electronic visa (business, tourist and medical treatment) is issued based on a valid invitation from the Kazakh side, considered by the migration service units of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the established procedure.
Foreigners can enter/exit the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan using a valid electronic visa only through the checkpoints of international airports of Astana and Almaty.
Tourist electronic visas are issued to citizens of 117 states, business and medical treatment visas - 23 states (the list of countries is attached).
The electronic visa is valid only for the recipient of the visa and does not apply to accompanying persons.
Paid consular fees are not refundable.
Passport provided by the recipient of a visa should meet the following criteria:
1) should not cause doubts in authenticity and belonging to its owner, have marks of extension, reservations, notes, erasures and corrections, torn or unsewn pages;
2) should have at least 2 blank pages;
3) should expire no earlier than 3 months from the expiry date of the requested visa.
The Kazakh inviting side informs the migration authorities about arrived foreigners within three working days (this service is available online at the Visa and Migration Portal).
Step-by-step e-visa issuance algorithm
- in order to obtain an electronic visa, you should register on the website of the Visa and Migration Portal (www.vmp.gov.kz);
- after registration, learn about the requirements for obtaining an electronic visa;
- enter the invitation number (sent by the inviting side in the Republic of Kazakhstan) and fill in the visa application form;
- pay the consular fee;
- print an electronic visa (the visa is formed in the personal cabinet as well as sent to the email address you provided when filling in the registration form);
- present a printed electronic visa when passing through passport control at international airports in Astana and Almaty.
List of countries citizens of which may be issued an electronic single entry tourist visa to the Republic of Kazakhstan
1. Algeria
2. Andorra
3. Angola
4. Antigua and Barbuda
5. Aruba
6. Bahamas
7. Bahrain
8. Bangladesh
9. Barbados
10. Belize
11. Benin
12. Bhutan
13. Bolivia
14. Botswana
15. Brunei Darussalam
16. Burkina Faso - Upper Volta
17. Burundi
18. Cambodia
19. Cameroon
20. Central African Republic
21. Chad
22. China
23. Colombia
24. Comoros
25. Congo (Republic)
26. Costa Rica
27. Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
28. Cuba
29. Democratic People's Republic of Korea
30. Djibouti
31. Dominica
32. Dominican Republic
33. El Salvador
34. Eritrea
35. Ethiopia
36. Faroe Islands
37. Fiji
38. Gabon
39. Gambia
40. Ghana
41. Grenada
42. Guatemala
43. Guinea
44. Guinea-Bissau
45. Guyana
46. Haiti
47. Honduras
48. India
49. Indonesia
50. Jamaica
51. Kenya
52. Kiribati
53. Kuwait
54. Laos
55. Lebanon
56. Lesotho
57. Liberia
58. Liechtenstein
59. Macao
60. Macedonia
61. Madagascar
62. Malawi
63. Maldives
64. Mali
65. Marshall Islands
66. Mauritania
67. Mauritius
68. Micronesia
69. Montenegro
70. Morocco
71. Mozambique
72. Myanmar (Burma)
73. Namibia
74. Nauru
75. Nepal
76. Nicaragua
77. Niger
78. Nigeria
79. Oman
80. Palau
81. Panama
82. Papua New Guinea
83. Paraguay
84. Peru
85. Philippines
86. Qatar
87. Rwanda
88. Saint Kitts and Nevis
89. Saint Lucia
90. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
91. Samoa
92. San Marino
93. Sao Tome and Principe
94. Saudi Arabia
95. Senegal
96. Swaziland
97. Seychelles
98. Sierra Leone
99. South Africa
100. Sri Lanka
101. Suriname
102. Tanzania
103. Thailand
104. Togo
105. Tonga
106. Trinidad and Tobago
107. Tunisia
108. Turkmenistan
109. Tuvalu
110. Uganda
111. Uruguay
112. Vanuatu
113. Vatican
114. Venezuela
115. Viet Nam
116. Zambia
117. Zimbabwe
List of countries citizens of which may be issued an electronic single entry business and medical treatment visa to the Republic of Kazakhstan
1. Bahamas
2. Bermuda
3. Burundi
4. Honduras
5. Greenland
6. Indonesia
7. Qatar
8. Kuwait
9. Laos
10. Macao
11. Morocco
12. Vatican
13. Virgin Islands
14. Vietnam
15. Haiti
16. Cambodia
17. Cuba
18. Macedonia
19. Nicaragua
20. Oman
21. Serbia
22. South Africa
23. Montenegro