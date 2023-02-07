EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:44, 07 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan introduces temporary ban on onion exports

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin informed the Cabinet about the country's vegetable reserves, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to local executives, the real reserves of vegetables look like as following: 110% - onions, 105% - potatoes, 87% - carrots, and 70% - cabbage, Serik Zhumangarin said.

    «To eliminate any threat to food security, we have introduced a temporary ban on the export of onions for the period of 90 days beginning from January 28,» he added.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Agriculture Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!