    11:10, 07 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan invested over $1bln in Kyrgyz economy

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's investment in economy of Kyrgyzstan exceeded $1bln, according to Vice President of the Kyrgyz Commerce and Industry Chamber Rima Apasova.

    “Kazakhstan is one of the leading foreign partners of Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan’s investments in our country exceeded $1bln and this is not a limit,” Rima Apasova said at the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Business Forum held at the Hyatt Regency Bishkek Hotel.

    In her words, the two countries jointly implement a number of projects on construction of highways and railroads, electricity transmission lines and on mutually beneficial development of Kyrgyzstan’s hydro-power potential.

    “In the past years we established contacts between our regions and signed agreements on cooperation and twin-city relations between Osh and Karaganda, Chu and South Kazakhstan, Talas and Zhambyl regions, as well as between the two countries’ capitals,” she concluded. 

