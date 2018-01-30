Kazakhstan invests $30bn in transport, logistics in a decade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has invested nearly $30 billion in the development of transport infrastructure, logistics assets and competencies over the past 10 years, Kazakh Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek announced addressing today's national meeting on raising the efficiency of national transport and logistics infrastructure, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The minister highlighted the fact that contribution of the transport sector to the country's GDP has not been lower than 8 percent since 2015.

"For 10 years in a row, the cumulative investment in the development of the infrastructure, the transport and logistics assets and competencies has reached nearly $30 billion," Zhenis Kassymbek underlined.



During that period, according to the figures announced, the country has built over 2,000 km of railways, reconstructed 6,300 km of motorways, increased the capacities of the Caspian ports up to 26 million tons and reconstructed runways of 15 airports'.

"The active infrastructure construction had a positive impact on Kazakhstan's positions in the respective international ratings. From 2011 to 2017, Kazakhstan has moved 14 points up in the Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum in terms of the appropriateness of infrastructure. From 2014 to 2016, in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index, we climbed from 88th to 77th place. In the furtherance of "Nurly Zhol" Government Program, we intend to rank 40th in 2020," added Zhenis Kassymbek.