EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:35, 04 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon revealed the plans for cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan while making the joint statement at the Akorda, Kazinform reports.

    As stated there, today the parties prioritized mining and metallurgic, light and food industries, machine building, and pharmaceuticals. Tajikistan invited Kazakhstan to develop the country’s promising oil and gas plays.

    Emomali Rakhmon said cooperation in digitalization and AI, banking and financial markets would also be mutually beneficial.

    The President said Tajikistan considers further widening of cultural exchange and ties between the scientific establishments and universities of the two nations of vital importance.


    Tags:
    Tajikistan Oil & Gas President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!