Kazakhstan invited to OPEC informal meeting in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - OPEC countries plan to hold an informal meeting in Istanbul on October 8-13 to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached at another informal meeting in Algiers last month.

"The informal meeting on oil freeze will bring together energy ministers from Algiers, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Gabon, the UAE, Venezuela, Russia as well as Brazil, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Mexico and Oman," the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.



There was no word on the exact date of the meeting. The official list of participants is to be confirmed.



Recall that OPEC countries agreed upon oil production limit of 32.5-33 million barrels per day at the informal meeting in Algeria in late September.



The final decision on oil freeze is expected to be made at the OPEC official meeting in Vienna on November 30.