Kazakhstan invites Saudi Arabia to participate in privatization of state entities
"About 800 state enterprises of mining, oil-and-gas, energy, transport and communication industries to the amount of USD 10 billion are listed for privatization. We welcome Saudi Arabia to participate in this program", President Nazarbayev said.
The President of Kazakhstan also dwelled upon the activity of the Astana international financial center and the process of preparation for EXPO-2017.
In reply Saudi businessmen thanked the Kazakhstan President for the favorable investment climate created in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to develop cooperation in such spheres as agriculture, oil processing, metallurgy and atomic industry. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence in new opportunities and perspectives of mutually benefitial partnership.