Kazakhstan invites Turkey to take part in Turkestan development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited Turkish companies to participate in the projects on development of Turkestan.

"Tourism is one of the spheres that provides great opportunities. Taking into account the great experience of Turkish companies in this sphere, I hope, they will make a great contribution to the country's tourism industry," the President said at today's meeting with captains of industry held in Ankara.



The President said that Turkestan was awarded the status of the regional city.



"It is our common spiritual centre. More than a million of tourists visited the city this year. We hope that you will help us in its further development," the President noted.



The Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan diversifies its economy at high speed and laid its course for implementing technologies and innovations.