Kazakhstan, Iran discuss possibilities for expanding investment relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of NC KAZAKH INVEST JSC and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Iran held a series of negotiations with major Iranian companies in Tehran and Amol, a press release from KAZAKH INVEST reads, Kazinform reports.

During the visit to Amol, Kurmangali Amankosov, the foreign representative of NC KAZAKH INVEST JSC in the Persian Gulf states, met with the management of Kalleh Dairy and explored the company's capabilities. The Iranian enterprise is one of the largest dairy factories in the Middle East, processing over 2,500 tons of milk per day and producing more than 2,700 tons of dairy products daily.

In Tehran, meetings were held with the management of companies such as Solico Group, Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company, Middle East Mines and Minerals Industries Development Holding Company, MEMSECO, and the National Development Fund of Iran. The sides discussed promising joint projects in agriculture, engineering, mining, IT, and energy.

President of Solico Group Gholam-Ali Soleimani, known as the «father of modern industry in Iran», highlighted that his company is currently considering the possibility of building a milk processing plant in Almaty region of Kazakhstan. Their plans involve producing various types of cheeses, yogurts, beverages from whey, ice cream, and sports supplements (Whey protein) in Kazakhstan. It's worth noting that Solico Group is one of the largest food companies in the region, selling its products in more than 25 countries worldwide.

During the meeting with Amir Ahmad Andabil, the head of the marketing group at Iran Tractor Manufacturing, Kurmangali Amankosov presented the investment potential of Kazakhstan and informed about the measures of state support for investors. In turn, Amir Ahmad Andabil expressed Iran's interest in establishing a large-scale agricultural machinery production in Kazakhstan's regions such as Mangystau and North Kazakhstan Region.

Additionally, the possibilities for investment projects in mining industry were discussed with Alireza Saber, the head of Iranian Babak Copper CO. The company's leader expressed interest in constructing a factory for the production of Grade A LME cathode copper. In the near future, the Iranian side plans to visit Kazakhstan for further project elaboration.

Kurmangali Amankosov, the foreign representative of NC KAZAKH INVEST JSC, and Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Askhat Orazbay, held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the National Development Fund of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehdi Ghazanfari. The sides discussed cooperation between major financial institutions of Kazakhstan and the National Development Fund of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian fund also expressed interest in implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan in agriculture, mining, energy, and IT.