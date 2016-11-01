EN
    15:17, 01 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Iran hold joint consular meeting

    ASTANA-TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran and Kazakhstan held the 7th session of their joint consular committee on Monday in Kazakh capital Astana.

    The session was held in the Kazakh capital at the level of deputy foreign ministers headed by Hassan Ghashghavi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Affairs, and the first Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, MEHR News Agency reports. 

    Also present at the session were representatives from the two countries' consular departments of foreign ministry, law enforcement and judicial authorities.

    Topics discussed during the session included facilitation of activities of diplomatic and consular missions of the two countries; legal and judicial protection of citizens of the two countries' nationals; facilitation of issuing visa for nationals particularly investors, businessmen, entrepreneurs, drivers and tourists; increasing legal and judicial cooperation; as well as fighting terrorism, organized crime, drug and human trafficking.

    Ghashghavi is also scheduled to hold meetings with political and parliamentary officials of Kazakhstan. Meeting with Iranian expatriates in Kazakhstan is also on his agenda.

