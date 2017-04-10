Kazakhstan, Ireland mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a communique on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ireland, Kazinform has learned from MFA press service.

10 April 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ireland.



Over the past quarter-century relations between our countries have reached a sufficient trustworthy level: contacts are developing, links between foreign offices and other governmental agencies are strengthening, the legal framework is expanding, international financial cooperation is actively developing as part of efforts to establish the Astana International Financial Centre.



Kazakhstan is interested in Ireland's vast experience in attracting foreign investments and creating favorable conditions for transnational companies active in areas such as high technologies, communications and agriculture.



Multilateral cooperation and mutual support within international organizations also remain among the most important areas of Kazakh-Irish relations.



Taking into account the existing potential for bilateral cooperation, Kazakhstan intends to continue its foreign policy course aimed at a comprehensive strengthening and development of relations with Ireland.