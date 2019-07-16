Kazakhstan, Ireland strengthen regional cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Non-resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ireland Erlan Idrissov paid a working visit to Dublin and Сork on 11-14 July, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the visit, the Kazakh diplomat met with the leadership of the Irish Foreign Ministry, Justice Minister Charles Flanagan, EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan, Lord Mayor of Cork John Sheehan, President of Cork Chamber of Commerce Paula Cogan and Ireland's business community. He also participated in the state ceremony on the occasion of the National Day of Commemoration which is widely celebrated in Ireland.

The state and prospects of bilateral cooperation was the main topic for discussion at the meetings with Irish partners. Ambassador Idrissov spoke in detail about the recent election in Kazakhstan and the elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The head of the Kazakh Embassy stressed Kazakhstan's commitment to its international obligations, the consistency of political and economic policy aimed at ensuring sustainable development, stability and unity of Kazakhstan's people. Particular focus of the meeting was on the prospects of expanding the legal framework of partnership between Kazakhstan and Ireland, including through the conclusion of new agreements aimed at facilitating business cooperation and mutual protection of investments.

At the meeting with Cork's officials and business executives, the Kazakh Ambassador proposed initiatives to develop regional cooperation, including at the level of the Chamber of Commerce and business associations, as well as cooperation in agricultural science, genomics and the creation of joint high-tech enterprises in Kazakhstan, taking into account the potential of exporting to the EAEU and China markets.

To conclude his visit, Ambassador Idrissov, together with other heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Dublin, participated in the National Day of Commemoration ceremony.