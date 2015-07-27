Kazakhstan is a country of strategic importance, Director of WTO Accessions Division

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan was paid special attention when joining the World Trade Organization, said Director of Accessions Division of the organization Mr. Chiedu Osakwe told Kazinform correspondent prior to the official ceremony of Kazakhstan's entry into the WTO.

According to his words, between 1995 and 2015 the organization joined 3 countries. Kazakhstan will be the 34th member state. It is not an easy process as joining the WTO envisages major reforms, introduction of new laws, reduction of tariffs, and raising the domestic country standards to the level of international. Each country, which enters the WTO, joins the global economy. He also stressed that Kazakhstan's President is a far-sighted person who has a very good ambition for our country. Mr. Chiedu Osakwe also noted that Kazakhstan is a country of strategic importance. It is one of the most influential states in Central Asia. Many WTO member states, if not all of them, are considering Kazakhstan as a bridge between East and West.