In order to move ahead with confidence we need to fully realize the scale of national history, cherish and promote our cultural heritage, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 3rd edition of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Kurultay) in Atyrau, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Kazakhstan is a direct descendant of nomad civilization of the Great Steppe,” President Tokayev told members of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

He also reminded of the greatness of the Golden Horde which set the stage for the rise of several Eurasian powers, including the Kazakh khanate.

The Head of State added that a mix of various ethnic groups and religions helped create a unique model of inter-cultural symbiosis and statebuilding in that space.

According to the President, during almost six centuries the Golden Horde played a defining role in the fate of central Eurasia. Like the Roman Empire, it set the standards of development for states and peoples of the Great Steppe for centuries to come.