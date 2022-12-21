EN
    16:10, 21 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan is a leader in countering gender inequality in CA – Aida Balayeva

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Throughout its independence, Kazakhstan has taken a number of progressive measures to confront gender inequality, Aida Balayeva, Deputy Head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration, said during a session of the 1st Central Asian Media Forum in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has taken a number of progressive measures to confront gender inequality. This was made possible only thanks to the joint efforts of the state and the civil society with media playing a key part,» said Balayeva.

    She went on to note that in 2021 the country was placed 65th among 146 countries and 1st in Central Asian region in the Gender Equality Index.

    According to Balayeva, Kazakhstani women are increasingly taking key positions.

    «The current family and gender policy concept until 2030 will make it possible to improve those indicators. The country plans to significantly bridge the gender gap in the next eight years,» she said.


