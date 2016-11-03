Kazakhstan is a leader of economic development in Central Asia, says Singapore’s FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Singapore Ussen Suleimen paid a courtesy visit to Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan last week. Welcoming the Kazakh diplomat, Balakrishnan congratulated Kazakhstan on the 25th anniversary of independence. During the meeting, the diplomats discussed topical issues of further intensification of political, trade and economic, investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore.

The Parties also emphasized that recently relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level, stimulated by the successful visit of former Prime Minister of Singapore, Honorary Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong to Astana in September 2016. Suleimen informed Balakrishnan on main areas of Kazakhstan's development, including five institutional reforms, infrastructure projects in the context of the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol", holding EXPO 2017 exhibition in Astana and formation of the International Financial Center in Astana (AIFC), Kazinform refers to the MFA's press service.



The Kazakh Ambassador also told about plans to promote trade, economic and investment relationship with Singapore. In particular, Suleimen shared the thoughts relating to the conduction of a Kazakh-Singapore business forum “Investment climate of Kazakhstan – unexplored opportunities for Singapore and the whole Asian-Pacific region” in the first half of 2017 and creation of a Kazakhstan-Asia Pacific Trade & Investment Chamber (KAPTIC) in the nearest future with the headquarters in Singapore. Suleimen reminded that from July 16, 2016 Kazakhstan has unilaterally cancelled the visa regime for Singaporean citizens up to 15 days.

In his turn, Balakrishnan highly evaluated the success of Kazakhstan at the international arena and its internal reforms, as well as noted “Kazakhstan is a leader of economic development in the Central-Asian region”. The Singaporean diplomat expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s support in terms of concluding a free trade agreement between Singapore and the EAEU. He also supported the early signing of an agreement on mutual investment protection between Kazakhstan and Singapore.



