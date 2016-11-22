Kazakhstan is among 50 exporters of the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan exports 970 names of goods to 118 countries, Vice-Chairman of the Committee of Industrial Development and Industrial Safety of the Ministry for Investments and Development of RoK Timur Nurashev said in the press conference today.

According to the speaker, Kazakhstan is an integral part of world economy and is among 50 largest exporting countries. "In total we export 970 names of goods to 118 countries. We perform about 200 thousand export transactions a year. There are 1,800 Kazakhstan exporters working. 20% of them export goods to the amount of $1 million", - Timur Nurashev emphasized.

According Nurashev, in the world Kazakhstan is known as the supplier of uranium, flour and wheat. The country is among ten largest suppliers of crude oil. Nurashev noted the tendency of improvement of high-quality structure of export. "Today the share of non-raw products has exceeded 30% though 5 years ago this indicator was 24%", - he reported.