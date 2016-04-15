Kazakhstan is an example of effectiveness of «The world. XXI century» manifesto, senator

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is an example of the effectiveness of the steps proposed in the manifesto "The world. XXI century.", said deputy of the Senate Akhan Bizhanov at a briefing in CCS.

According to him, the beginning of the 21st century was marked by the deterioration of relations between different states and religions.

These and other challenges have become are underlined in the main message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan which gained the status of the official document of the UN General Assembly.



"Kazakhstan demonstrates the world the effectiveness of the steps proposed in the manifesto "The world. XXI century.". I am convinced that the key theses of the manifesto will be reflected in the 2045 global strategic initiative plan put forward by Kazakhstan at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly," said Mr. Bizhanov.



Recall, from March 31 to April 1 the current year Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the IV Summit on Nuclear Security in Washington where he announced the manifesto "The world. XXI century".