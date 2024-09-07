Kazakhstan is an important partner for Norway in Central Asia, Ambassador

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Norway held the fourth round of political consultations, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Welcoming the Norwegian delegation, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko highlighted the importance of the development of Kazakh-Norwegian political and economic cooperation as well as people-to-people ties. He reiterated the commitment to deepen mutually beneficial dialogue between Astana and Oslo.

During the meeting, Kazakh and Norwegian diplomats discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues and exchanged views on major international topics.

The meeting also focused on activities to intensify economic relations, promote inter-parliamentary dialogue and interaction within the framework of multilateral institutions.

Ambassador of Norway to Kazakhstan with a residence in Oslo John Kvistad welcomed dynamic bilateral engagement and noted that Kazakhstan is an important partner for Norway in Central Asia. In his opinion, Norway and Kazakhstan share similar views on many key issues on the multilateral agenda.

Concluding the consultations, the parties agreed to continue promoting close dialogue between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Norway.

For reference: in 2023, bilateral trade reached 124 million US dollars (export – 2.9 million, import – 121 million).

From 2005 the gross inflow of direct investments from Norway to Kazakhstan amounted to 1.6 billion US dollars.