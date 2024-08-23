Kazakhstan is an important trading partner of Tajikistan, PM Kokhir Rasulzoda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda in Dushanbe as part of his state visit to Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the talks, the Head of State expressed confidence that the agreements signed will elevate multifaceted cooperation between the two states to a new level.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the countries signed agreements worth more than 1 billion US dollars at the business forum held yesterday. The countries agreed to boost mutual sales by up to 2 billion US dollars.

President Tokayev reaffirmed the country’s commitment to further strengthening constructive partnership with Tajikistan.

In his turn, the Prime Minister thanked the Head of State for his visit and highlighted the remarkable bolstering of mutually beneficial ties. He stated that cooperation with Kazakhstan is one of the top priorities of the Government of Tajikistan since Kazakhstan is an important trading partner.