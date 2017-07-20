Kazakhstan is continually developing - Padar Laszlone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is constantly developing. Such an opinion was expressed by the Mayor of the Hungarian town of Kenderes, Padar Laszlone, after reading the article "Course into the Future: Spiritual Modernization", Kazinform reports.

As the mayor of Kenderes notes, Nursultan Nazarbayev has led the country for decades and always shown the right direction: "which way and how to proceed". This year the program "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan" was initiated. The document outlines such important areas as "National Identity in the 21st Century." This is an important factor not only for Kazakhstan, but is also a global issue in our world, in view of the migration crisis.

"In your article, I would like to single out the idea saying that "no modernization has a place and prospects without preserving the national culture," and "for further advancement it is necessary to abandon the history that hinders the nation development." As the mayor of the town, a Hungarian and a citizen of my country, I see these are the key things for transformation of the national identity," Padar Laszlone said.

In her opinion, accomplishment of the objectives thoroughly analyzed by the President is a serious decision.

"I suppose that in the town where I live and work as a mayor it is also necessary to adopt a new modern adaptation in order to keep the pace ensuring continuous development. I agree that everyone needs to change so that to survive. I believe the Kazakhstani people, especially the younger generation, know and understand the importance of the adaptation. Under your leadership, your people, the younger generation, will successfully fight the 'battle' you will always be proud of," said the mayor of Kenderes.