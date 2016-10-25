Kazakhstan is creating the third space system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan specialists are creating a space based system of scientific and technological purpose, Kazinform tells. It is known that in Kazakhstan there are two satellite groups operating - the space system of communication and broadcasting Kazsat consisting of two satellites "Kazsat-2", "Kazsat-3" and two land complexes of management (LCM) and also a space based system of remote sensing of Earth (KS DZZ) as a part of the spacecraft of high spatial resolution KazEOSat-1, the spacecraft of average spatial resolution KazEOSat-2 and Ground Control Complex in Astana.

It has been two years now that by request of Kazkosmos the specialists of Kazakhstan-French joint business "Falam" have been working on a new Kazakhstan space based system of scientific and technological purpose.



Galam LLP was created by JSC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company jointly with Airbus Defense & Space for project of spacecraft assembly and testing system in Astana. The space system is being created together with Europe's leading space company "Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited" ("SSTL", Great Britain).







According to the contractual terms, joint operations with the English colleagues on designing, production of accessories, assembly and testing of the space system remove all restrictions for transfer of the latest space technologies to Kazakhstan. In the joint construction work the promissing developments of Kazakhstan scientists and engineers which attracted SSTL interest are used, Kazkosmos's press service reports.