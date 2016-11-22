Kazakhstan is creator of organic brand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan intends to position itself as the producer of organic natural products, Timur Nurashev, Deputy Director of the Department of Strategic Planning and Analysis of the RoK Ministry of Agriculture, Vice-Chairman of the Committee of Industrial Development and Industrial Safety of the Ministry for Investments and Development said so speaking in the press conference devoted to implementation of the step 56.2 "Creation and implementation of 3-4 Kazakhstan export brands".

According to the speaker, there has been created an multi-departmental export brand group with participation of state bodies, development institutes and 'Atameken' to promote positive perception of Kazakhstan's products abroad and under a single brand with special quality label.

The expected result is approaching the global markets and competitive ability of domestic goods in the foreign markets. Based on the analysis of export potential of different sectors and growing world demand, the working group defined three umbrella brands: "Qazaq Organic Food", "Halal" and "Meat Brand" (group of goods within one industry) oriented to such large target markets as China, Russia, Iran.

At present KAZNEX INVEST together with the Agro-Industrial Complex Analytical center under the RoK Agriculture Ministry is working on development of the Concept of promotion of the umbrella brands, the Road map and logos (brand book). Until the end of November the draft concept and road map will be determined. In parallel, in the middle of November, the umbrella brands will be promoted in the markets of China and Russia within international exhibitions.

In the long term domestic enterprises will be able to jointly come to foreign markets under single umbrella brands.

For this purpose the government intends to create the necessary stimulating infrastructure and coordinate an effective policy of promotion of the country's international image as a supplier of high-quality products.

"Promotion of Kazakhstan in the foreign markets under the brands "Organic", "Halal" and "Meat brand" must become the basis of the country's export strategy in the long run", - Timur Nurashev told.