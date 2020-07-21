Kazakhstan is eager to purchase coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi spoke about the negotiations on the supply of foreign vaccines against coronavirus to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, Kazakhstan is studying the issue of purchasing vaccines from various countries.

At the moment coronavirus vaccines are at different stages of clinical trials. Kazakhstani doctors are actively cooperating with their Russian colleagues. Delivery dates will depend on when there is official confirmation that the vaccine has passed all stages of clinical trials and is approved for use by the general public.

The head of the Ministry added that preliminary negotiations were held with the Russian side on the priority supply of the vaccines to Kazakhstan.