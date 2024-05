Kazakhstan is first at Asian Youth Boxing Championships with 14 gold medals

Kazakhstani boxers have won 14 gold medals at the ASBC Men’s and Women’s U22 and Youth Asian Boxing Championships held in Astana from April 27 to May 7, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

All gold medals of the event were grabbed by three countries: Kazakhstan - 14, India - seven, and Uzbekistan - four.

The winners are Kenzhe Muratuly (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Yelnur Suyunbay (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerassyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Temirlan Mukatayev (86kg) and Beknur Batyrbek (92kg); Gulnar Turapbay (50kg), Shakhnaz Issayeva (60kg), Aknar Ishanova (66kg), Zhasmin Kizatova (70kg), Diana Magauyayeva (81kg) and Yeldana Talipova (+81kg).