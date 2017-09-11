EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:47, 11 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan is helping Afghanistan to the best of its ability - Nursultan Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State met with the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the OIC Summit on Science and Technology, Akorda press service reports.

    Kazakh President thanked his Afghan counterpart for his participation in the Summit.

    - Our meetings at the highest level are regular and it indicates the intensity of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan wishes stability to the long-suffering fraternal people of Afghanistan, Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is helping Afghanistan to the best of its ability.

    - In particular, in the sphere of youth education, humanitarian assistance, we will continue to provide such support, he stressed.

    In his turn, Ashraf Ghani expressed gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for the invitation to the Summit.

    - I would like to congratulate you on holding the international exhibition EXPO-2017 and the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology, said Afghan President.

     

    Science and research Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan OIC Diplomacy
