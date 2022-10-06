Kazakhstan is on the verge of large-scale, political and social changes - Koshanov

ASTANA. KAZINFROM - Kazakhstan is on the verge of large-scale, political and social changes, Amanat party chairman Yerlan Koshanov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In an uneasy moment, drastic reforms adopted by the Head of State in no time have come to fruition. The model of political, public affairs has been taken to a new quality level. Justice and equality principles have been established as well as the potential civil society. It’s the beginning of a new era,» said Koshanov addressing the first forum of the people’s coalition to support the current President of Kazakhstan in the country’s upcoming election.

He called the November 20 election as the important event in the political history of the country.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev announced in advance an early presidential election, elections to the Majilis, and maslikhats, which is, according to Koshanov, an unprecedented democratic step in the country’s history, a symbol of a new political culture.

«The election will be held after the changes were made to the Constitution. The election is to great interest to the country’s political powers and the international community,» he said.