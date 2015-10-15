Kazakhstan is one of our biggest trade and economic partners - V. Putin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is one of our biggest trade and economic partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, who arrived in Kazakhstan for the state visit.

"I do not need to characterize the Russian-Kazakh relations. It is not just partnership, it is alliance in the fullest meaning of the word. Kazakhstan is one of our biggest trade and economic partners. Presently, almost 6 thousand Russian companies are operating in the market of Kazakhstan. Your project - the Eurasian Economic Union - is actively developing and creates conditions for effective development of our economies. We see now that many of our partners express their willingness to join or cooperate with the EEU in different formats," the President of Russia said at the meeting with N. Nazarbayev in Astana.