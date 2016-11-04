Kazakhstan is our key partner in Central Asia: Slovak FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no problems in bilateral relations between the Slovak Republic and Kazakhstan, said Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák during the meeting with representatives of the leading companies of Kazakhstan and Slovakia in Astana on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"There are no problems in bilateral relations between the Slovak Republic and Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is our key partner in Central Asia. We believe that the new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Kazakhstan will become the beginning of a brand new stage in relations between the sides," Miroslav Lajčák stressed.







The Slovak minister also added that Kazakhstan can use the EU member states' experience to enter the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).



"We highly appreciate the work Kazakhstan is doing to organize and hold the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 themed the Future Energy. Slovakia became the 104th participating country of the upcoming exhibition in October. We are confident that the exhibition will become an effective platform for exchange of experience in use of new technologies that will make our planet a better place to live in in the future," Lajčák added.



